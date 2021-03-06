SBI Apprentice 2021 Exam Postponed; Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, 4 March, announced that it has postponed the SBI Apprentice exam 2021 till April 2021. However, the dates for the same has not been announced yet. Candidates who have applied for the apprentice exam can check the official notification on its official website: www.sbi.co.in.

Earlier, the SBI Apprentice exam was scheduled for January 2021. The official notification reads, “The proposed online examination for the engagement of Apprentices tentatively scheduled in January 2021 has been deferred till April 2021. The specific dates of online examination shall be advised in the revised notifications which shall be displayed on the following websites: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com