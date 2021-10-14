RSMSSB 2021: Patwari Exam Admit Card Releasing Today
Candidates can download their RSMSSB 2021 Patwari admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur is expected to release the RSMSSB Patwari exam admit card on Thursday, 14 October. Candidates can download their RSMSSB 2021 Patwari admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB 2021 Patwari exam is scheduled to be held on 23 and 24 October 2021. The exam shall be conducted in two shifts each day and each shift will be of three hours. The first shift of the RSMSSB 2021 Patwari exam will begin from 08:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
Candidates have been requested to arrive at the exam center at least 1.5 hours before the commencement of the exam.
Candidates have also been asked to follow the required COVID-19 safety guidelines.
RSMSSB 2021: How to Download your Patwari Admit Card
Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the RSMSSB patwari admit card link on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials like your registration number and other such information asked.
Your RSMSSB 2021 Patwari Admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.