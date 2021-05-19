Western Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3,591 Apprentice Posts

Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway has released a notification for 3,591 posts of apprentice on its official website. Registration for the same will start on 25 May and go on till 24 June.

"Western Railway invites ONLINE applications from interested Applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3591 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22 (sic)," reads the official notification.