RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Register for 1664 Apprentice Posts
Last date to apply for North Central Railway ACT Apprentice vacancy is 1 September 2021.
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway, Prayagraj has invited applications for the engagement of ACT apprentices.
A total of 1664 ACT apprentice vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it RRC's website: rrcpryj.org.
Last date to apply for North Central Railway Apprentice vacancy is 1 September 2021.
North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Prayagraj Division Mechanical Department: 364 vacancies
Prayagraj Division Electrical Department: 339 vacancies
Jhansi Division: 480 vacancies
Work Shop Jhansi: 185 Vacancies
Agra Division 296 vacancies
ACT Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility
Age Requirement: According to the official notification, candidates applying should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age. Relaxations are provided for candidates of reserved categories.
Essential Qualifications:
Candidates should have passed matriculate/ class 10th in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50 percent marks aggregate from recognized board
However, for Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, minimum educational qualification is class 8 pass from recognized school
ITI certificate/ National Trade certificate affiliated to NCVT/ SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.
How to Apply for Railway ACT Apprentice Recruitment
Visit RRC Pryagraj's official website: rrcpryj.org
Click on 'Click here for online form' under ACT Apprentice Zonal notification
Click on 'New Registration'
Register using your personal details
Login using registration ID and password
Fill up the application for and upload the required documents, if any
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Candidates applying for ACT apprentice recruitment are required to pay a application fee of Rs 100. However, SC, ST, PWD, and women applicants are exempted for registration fee.
For more details, you can check the official notification on the official website: rrcpryj.org.
