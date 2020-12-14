RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 1004 Vacancies, All Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on Sunday, 13 December, invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices in designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of the South Western Railway on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online rrchubli.in before the deadline on 9 January 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1004 vacancies, out of which, 287 vacancies are for the Hubballi division, 280 for the Bengaluru division, 217 for the Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, 177 for the Mysuru division, and 43 for theCentral Workshop, Mysuru.

Candidates belonging to the general/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC/ST/PH/women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

On the last date of notification, the general candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.