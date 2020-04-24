The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that its recruitment exam, which will be conducted online, is likely to take place at the end of the year. The board is currently in the process of appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) which will help the board to conduct the online exams across the country.More than 2.5 crore candidates appear for the RRB’s Non Technical Popular Categories Exam (NTPC), Group D and Ministerial and Isolated Category exams,The ECA will be handling most of the work related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams including meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).Railways to Refund ₹1,490 Cr for Cancellation of 94 Lakh BookingsThe RRB recently also announced that it has opened 1,03,769 vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) for 2020 for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.Amongst the 1,03,769 vacancies, 20,734 vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices).Indian Railways has invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India.Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Services Till 3 May