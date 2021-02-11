RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional Date Included, Admit Card Today
As per the new notification, NTPC Phase 4 exam will also be conducted on 22 February 2021.
RRB NTPC: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has added one more date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Phase 4 examination. As per the new notification, NTPC Phase 4 exam will also be conducted on 22 February 2021.
Phase 4 exam is scheduled on 15, 16, 17, 27 February and 1, 2, and 3 March 2021. Candidates who are scheduled to appear on these days have already been provided with the ‘LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date’ on 5 February at RRB websites.
The new notification reads, “An additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22 2021. The link for viewing the ‘exam city and date’ and ‘free travelling authority’ for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 5.00 pm.”
All the necessary information will also be sent to the candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on 22 February on their registered email and mobile number.
As per the standard protocol of RRB NTPC exams, downloading of e-call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the ‘exam city and date’ intimation link.
All the remaining candidates will be scheduled for examination in subsequent phases. Each candidate is advised to check RRB’s official website for further updates.
