RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional Date Included, Admit Card Today

RRB NTPC: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has added one more date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Phase 4 examination. As per the new notification, NTPC Phase 4 exam will also be conducted on 22 February 2021.

Phase 4 exam is scheduled on 15, 16, 17, 27 February and 1, 2, and 3 March 2021. Candidates who are scheduled to appear on these days have already been provided with the ‘LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date’ on 5 February at RRB websites.

The new notification reads, “An additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22 2021. The link for viewing the ‘exam city and date’ and ‘free travelling authority’ for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 5.00 pm.”