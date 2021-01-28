RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card Released: Here’s How to Download It
RRB NTPC: The exam is scheduled to start from 31 January, and will go on till 12 February 2021.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released call letters for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Phase 3 exam. Candidates can download their admit card/e-call letter from the regional RRB website mentioned in their Exam City and date intimation link.
According to the official notice, approximately 28 lakh candidates are registered for the same.
How to Download RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card/Call Letter
- Visit your regional RRB website.
- Click on the link ‘Download E-Call letter’.
- Login using your credentials.
- Your admit card will appear on screen
- Download and Print it for future use.
List of Regional Websites
- RRB Guwahati:
- RRB Jammu:
- RRB Kolkata:
- RRB Malda:
- RRB Mumbai:
- RRB Muzaffarpur:
- RRB Patna:
- RRB Ranchi:
- RRB Secunderabad:
- RRB Ahmedabad:
- RRB Ajmer:
- RRB Allahabad:
- RRB Bangalore:
- RRB Bhopal:
- RRB Bhubaneshwar:
- RRB Bilaspur:
- RRB Chandigarh:
- RRB Chennai:
- RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
- RRB Siliguri:
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram:
