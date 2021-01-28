RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card Released: Here’s How to Download It

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released call letters for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Phase 3 exam. Candidates can download their admit card/e-call letter from the regional RRB website mentioned in their Exam City and date intimation link.

The exam is scheduled to start from 31 January, and will go on till 12 February 2021. According to the official notice, approximately 28 lakh candidates are registered for the same.