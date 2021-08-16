RRB NTPC Answer Key to Be Released Today at 8 pm, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the question papers, responses, and answer keys of computer-based test for NTPC posts on Monday, 16 August. The link for the same is scheduled to go live at 8 pm.

RRB NTPC exams were conducted from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key and question paper from their regional RRB website.

Candidates who have any doubts regarding the answer key can raise their objections on the website. "After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by the candidates," reads the official notice.

The last date to raise an objection is 23 August 2021.