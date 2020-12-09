RRB NTPC Admit Cards: Know All About Self-Declaration, Signatures

Railway recruitment board (RRB) exams for the selection to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts will begin on 15 December.

The RRB NTPC admit cards will be available on the official websites of the RRB once released.

Candidates are required to write the paragraph of self-declaration in the black space provided, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall only. After this, they have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.