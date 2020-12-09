RRB NTPC Admit Cards: Know All About Self-Declaration, Signatures
RRB NTPC admit cards are yet to be released and will be available on the official websites of the RRB once released.
Railway recruitment board (RRB) exams for the selection to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts will begin on 15 December.
Candidates are required to write the paragraph of self-declaration in the black space provided, sign and affix the left thumb impression at the exam venue in the presence of the invigilator at the exam hall only. After this, they have to hand over the admit card to the invigilator.
"Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.
The RRBs further stated: "Signatures of the candidates on all documents should be identical in all stages of recruitment process and must be in running hand and not in block/capital or disjointed letters. Signatures in different style at the time of CBT, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical examination, etc., may result in cancellation of candidature."
