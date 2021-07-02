RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam to Begin From 23 July, Check Schedule Here
The admit card for RRB NTPC phase 7 exam will be made available for download four days before the exam.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 1 July, announced the schedule of Phase 7 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts.
According to the official notice, 7th phase exam of non-technical popular categories (NTPC), which is also the last phase of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), is scheduled to be conducted on 23, 24, 26, and 31 July 2021. It also states that approximately 2.78 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the same.
The link for viewing the exam city, date, and for downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made available to the candidates ten days prior to the exam, the notice added.
Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access this information on the regional websites of RRB.
The E-call letters/ admit card for the exam will also be made available for download on the regional websites four days before the exam.
Necessary information is also being sent to the candidates scheduled for the phase 7 exam, on their registered E-mail and mobile numbers, the notice added.
On 31 May, RRB had announced its decision to stop further scheduling for RRB NTPC exam in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. The phase six of first stage of RRB NTPC exam was held on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April 2021.
