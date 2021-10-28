RRB NTPC 2021: Result To Be Declared Soon
Railway Recruitment Board shall release the RRB NTPC 2021 result soon at their official website.
Once the RRB NPTC 2021 Result is declared, candidates can check their respective scores from the official websites of the regional RRBs.
The first stage exam of the RRB NTPC was conducted between 28 December 2021 to 31 July 2021 in a computer based test (CBT 1) at various test centers throughout the country.
Candidates can expect the final answer key and the NTPC cut off to also be announced by the RRB post the declaration of the RRB NTPC 2021 result.
According to reports, more than 1.25 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC examination in 2021.
How to check RRB NTPC Result 2021
Visit the official website of RRB
Navigate to the link that reads 'NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021' on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials and other details requested and submit
Your RRB NTPC 2021 Result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections against the questions, options, answer keys and online fee payment was 18 August 2021.
RRB NTPC 2021: Stages of exam
Candidates must note that the RRB NTPC 2021 exam shall involve a two stage computer based test, followed by a skill test.
Moreover, a computer based aptitude test shall be conducted for the position of Station Master and Traffic Assistant, while a typing skill test shall be held for the positions of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.
Candidates must remember that the documents they submit will later be verified by the RRB and they shall also have to go through a medical examination.
However, for the positions of Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, the RRB will conduct a two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.
