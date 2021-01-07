RRB NTPC 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card Released, Check Steps to Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday, 6 January, released the admit card for Phase 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination. The exams are scheduled to be held from 16-31 January. Around 27 lakh candidates will be appearing for the computer-based test.

Candidates scheduled in for Phase 2 RRB NTPC examinations can check their exam city and date on the official website of RRB. SC/ST candidates can download their free travelling authority from the website as well.

Applicants can download e-call letters four days prior to the exam date. All the necessary information will be sent to the candidates on their registered email and mobile numbers.