RRB NTPC Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download It
Last date for viewing of RRB NTPC question paper, and raising objections is 23 August, 11:59 pm.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on Monday, 16 August, released the question papers, responses, and answer keys of computer-based test for NTPC posts.
Candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC exam can download the answer key and question paper from their regional RRB website.
RRB NTPC exams were held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.
How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key
Visit the official RRB website of your region
Click on 'Link for viewing of Question Paper, Responses & Keys and Raising of Objections (if any)'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'login'
Answer key will appear on your screen
Save it for future reference
Candidates who have any doubts regarding the answer key can raise it on websites of RRBs. "After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by the candidates," reads the official notice.
They will be allowed to raise their objection from Wednesday, 18 August (8 PM). Whereas, the last date for viewing of question paper, and raising objections is 23 August, 11:59 pm.
Candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 50 per question to raise objection, if they have any. "In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate," the official notice added.
RRB NTPC exams have been conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies of NTPC posts in Indian Railways, reported Hindustan Times.
