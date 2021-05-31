RRB NTPC 2019: Further Scheduling of Exams on Hold Due to COVID-19

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday, 31 May, announced its decision to stop further scheduling of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam. The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The decision has been taken in view of various restriction in several states due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Further, scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 once again," reads the official notification.

The notification also mentioned that further scheduling of examinations will be informed in due course, once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.