RPSC School Lecturer 2020 Answer Key: Direct Links Available Here
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the school lecturer exam on 12 March 2020 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the RPSC Group A School Lecturer Exam can check and download their answer key from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC conducted the examinations for the post of Lecturer on 3rd and 4th January 2020 for Rajasthani, GK, Hindi and Sanskrit subjects. Candidates can also raise objections against RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2020 through the official website till 19 March.
How to Download RPSC School Lecturer 2020 Answer Key?
- Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link on the homepage which reads "RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key" and select your subject.
- After selecting the subject, the user will directed to a new page of RPSC website
- Your RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key will appear on the screen
- Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key for future reference
Candidates can also download their RPSC School Lecturer 2020 answer key from the direct link given below.
