RPSC School Lecturer 2020 Answer Key: Direct Links Available Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the school lecturer exam on 12 March 2020 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the RPSC Group A School Lecturer Exam can check and download their answer key from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC conducted the examinations for the post of Lecturer on 3rd and 4th January 2020 for Rajasthani, GK, Hindi and Sanskrit subjects. Candidates can also raise objections against RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2020 through the official website till 19 March.