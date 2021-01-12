Result Declared for IBPS RRB IX Officer Scale 1 Preliminary Exam
Candidates appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website till 18 January, 2021.
Results for CRP-RRB-IX Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination was released by The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 11 January, 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website till 18 January, 2021.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Preliminary Exam: How to Check Results
- Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
- Click on the link ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’
- A new login page will appear on your screen. Login using your registration number and password.
- Result will appear on the screen, download/print for future use.
IBPs RRB Officer Scale 1 preliminary exams were conducted on 12 and 13 September, 2020.
Candidates need to secure minimum cut-off marks in the preliminary exam. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending on requirements, will be shortlisted for the online main examination.
Main examination consisting objective tests for 200 marks will also be conducted online. The test will be 2-hours long.
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination to be considered for shortlisting for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Preliminary Exam 2020 result.
