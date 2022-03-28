RBI recruitment 2022: 303 Vacancies for Grade B Officers, Details Here
Follow the steps to apply and make sure to go through the age limit and other details.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened the application window for the Grade B officers' recruitment process. Interested candidates can visit the official website rbi.org.in and fill in the forms online.
The RBI has notified that there are 308 vacancies for grade B posts and the application form will be available from 28 March 2022 to 18 April 2022.
RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The recruitment process is being held for 303 posts in and the following number of posts are available:
Officers Grade 'B'(DR) General: 238
Officers Grade 'B'(DR): DEPR-31
Grade 'B'(DR): DSIM - 25
Assistant management of Rajya Sabha: 6
Assistant Manager Protocol & Security: 3
RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The candidates willing to apply for the posts under the RBI recruitment process 2022 must be between the age of 21 and 30 years as on 1 January 2022.
RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Grade 'B'(DR) General, Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR & Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM: Rs. 650 for EWS/General/OBC
Assistant management of Rajya Sabha, Assistant Manager Protocol & Security: Rs 600 for EWS/General/OBC
The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
RBI Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website at rbi.org.in
On the homepage click on the link 'opportunities at RBI'
A new page will appear, click on 'apply now' after selecting 'RBI Grade B recruitment'
Fill out the details carefully
Double-check and submit the form
Pay the application form
Take a print-out for future use
Visit the official website for more details and updates.
