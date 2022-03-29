ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 300+ Grade B Officers

More than 300 posts are vacant for the Grade B officers. Applications are open till 18 April 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Mumbai has started the recruitment process and has opened applications for Grade B officers' posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at rbi.org.in.

The candidates must know that the application window will be open till 6 PM on 18 April 2022. As per reports, phase I exams will be held on 28 May 2022 and phase II exams will be conducted on 25 June 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

  • Online application starting date- 28 March 2022

  • Last date to apply- 18 April 2022

  • Last date to pay the Application fee- 18 April 2022

  • Phase I exam- 28 May 2022 to 6 August 2022

  • Phase II written exam- 25 June 2022

  • Phase I - Paper I Grade B DR- DEPR/ DSIM- 2 July 2022

  • Phase II/ Paper-II and III online exam- 6 August 2022

  • Online written exam for Asst. Manager- 21 May 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies 

  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General l- 238

  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31

  • Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25

  • Assistant Manager (Rajya Sabha)- 6

  • Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security)- 3

As per the reports, interested candidates can visit the official website of RBI to check the details regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, etc.

