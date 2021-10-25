REET 2021 Level 1, Level 2 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Raise Objection
REET 2021 exam was conducted on 26 September 2021.
REET 2021 Answer Key: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 provisional answer key has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
The board has released the answer key for both, REET 2021 Level 1 and Level 2 examinations.
Candidates who appeared for REET 2021 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of REET: reetbser21.com.
How to Download REET 2021 Level 1 and Level 2 Answer Key
Visit the official website of REET: reetbser21.com
Click on 'Answer key Level - 1/2" under 'important downloads' on home page.
You will be directed to the answer key PDF.
Check the correct answer and download it for future reference.
Candidates who have any doubt regarding the answer key can raise their objection against it by 26 October 2021 (12am). In order to challenge the answer key, candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 300 per question.
REET 2021: How to Raise an Objection Against Answer Key
Visit the official website of REET: reetbser21.com.
Click on Objection For REET-2021 Answer Key (Level 1/ Level 2), on the homepage.
Enter your REET 2021 roll number, mother's name, and date of birth.
Click on Proceed.
Choose the question(s) you want to raise objection against.
Pay the fee and submit.
REET 2021 exam was conducted to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state of Rajasthan.
