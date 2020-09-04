Raj Police Recruitment Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Below
Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board on Friday, 4 September, announced the dates of its constable (GD, Driver) recruitment exams.
The recruitment exam will be conducted from 6-8 November. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Bhupendra Singh, Director General of Police, Rajasthan, the exam will be conducted keeping in mind the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety protocols, reported The Hindustan Times.
Candidates will have to clear the written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST).
The exam will be held over 2 hours and will comprise 150 objective type questions carrying a total of 75 marks. The exam will be held offline. A 25 percent negative marking will apply for each wrong answer.
The exam syllabus includes general knowledge of computer and logical reasoning, general science, general studies, social science and contemporary issues, law provisions for crime against women and children, knowledge of rules, history, culture, art, geography, economics and politics of Rajasthan.
