Rajasthan Police Constable PET, PMT Admit Cards Released
Candidates shortlisted for Rajasthan Police Constable PET and PMT will have to appear for it on 24 March 2021.
The admit cards of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the recruitment of constables in the Rajasthan Police has been released. Candidates can download their admit card from: police.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card
- Visit the website of Rajasthan Police: police.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on download PET/PMT admit card.
- Login using your application number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
Candidates shortlisted for Rajasthan Police Constable PET and PMT will have to appear for it on 24 March 2021, at 5 am. It will be held at Police Training Ground, Bansi Khurd, Bharatpur District, Rajasthan.
As per a report by The Times of India, the written exam for the same was conducted from 6 to 8 November 2020.
