Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,756 JJA, JA, and Other Posts

The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released a notification for 2,756 vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA), and Clerk Grade II in numerous departments like the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Court, and District Legal Services Authorities, including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat.

Out of the total vacant posts, 2,058 posts will be for Clerks, 320 for JJA, and 378 for JA.

Let's have a look at the salary, eligibility criteria, and selection process of the Rajasthan HC recruitment drive 2022.