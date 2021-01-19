Railway BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 374 Vacancies Available
Railway BLW Apprentice Recruitment: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their matriculation exam marks.
The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for the post of apprentice on its official website: https://blw.indianrailways.gov.in/
Applications can be submitted till 15 February, 4:45 pm. A total number of 374 vacancies are to be filled for ITI and non-ITI posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their score in matriculation exam. Selected candidates will have to undergo an apprentice training and will also receive a stipend for the same, The Indian Express reported. The amount of stipend is not decla red yet.
If two applicants have the same marks in their matriculation exam, the older one will be considered first.
Railway BLW Apprentice: Vacancy Details
ITI Seats
- Fitter: 107 posts
- Carpenter: 3 posts
- Painter (gen): 7 posts
- Machinist: 67 posts
- Welder (G & E): 45 posts
- Electrician: 71 posts
Non-ITI Seats
- Fitter: 30 posts
- Machinist: 15 posts
- Welder (G & E): 11 posts
- Electrician: 18 posts
Railway BLW Apprentice: Eligibility
Interested candidates should be at least 15 years old. The upper age limit for non-ITI, welder and carpenter is capped at 22 years. For the rest of ITI seats, the upper age is fixed at 24 years.
For non-ITI posts, the candidates must have qualified Class 10 examinations with a minimum 50 percent marks. For ITI posts, the candidates should also have an ITI certification in relevant trade, along with Class 10 qualification.
