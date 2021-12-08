PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Admit Card Released for Clerk Exams
Candidates can download PSSSB Clerk exams admit card on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Tuesday, 7 December, released the admit cards for the written exam for the posts of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts.
Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of PSSSB: sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB written examination for Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts posts is scheduled to be held on 11 December, while Clerk exam will be conducted on 12 December 2021.
How to Download PSSSB Clerk Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website of PSSSB: sssb.punjab.gov.in
Click on Clerk exam admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Download Admit card (Roll no/ Application no)'
A new webpage will open on the screen
Enter you roll number/ application number and date of birth
Click on 'Generate Admit card'
Your PSSSB clerk exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
Examination centre details of candidates appearing for exam have been not been announced yet. They will be announced on the official website of PSSSB on 9 and 10 December 2021.
"Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 9/10 December 2021, to know your Examination Centre Address details," reads the official website of PSSSB.
For more details about the exam, candidates can check the official advertisement on sssb.punjab.gov.in.
