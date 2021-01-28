PNB Recruitment: Bank Recruiting for 100 Manager-Security Posts
PNB Recruitment: Candidates can download the application form till 13 February 2021.
Punjab National Bank(PNB) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of MANAGER-SECURITY in the officer cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the same on its official website pnbindia.in. Candidates can download the application form till 13 February 2021.
A total of 100 candidates will be recruited. Out of which 15 will be SC, 8 ST, 27 OBC, EWS 10 and General 40.
PNB Recruitment: How to Apply for Security Manager Post
- Visit PNB’s official website pnbindia.in.
- Click on the link ‘Recruitment’.
- Download the prescribed application form.
- Fill in all the required details.
- Send via Speed/Registered post along with a copy of cash deposit voucher and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of Manager-Security’ to-
“Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka , New Delhi - 110075”
Note: Last date to post application form is 15 February 2021.
PNB Recruitment: Eligibility
Candidates applying should be of 21 years of age at least. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years.
Should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognised by Government of India.
A Gazzetted police/paramilitary/ central police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with minimum 05 year of service in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.
OR
An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC.
As per the notification, “Selection will be made on the basis of interview. An Essay/Letter drafting test will be conducted as part of interview to judge drafting skills of the candidates. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for selection. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.”
