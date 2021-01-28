PNB Recruitment: Bank Recruiting for 100 Manager-Security Posts

Candidates applying should be of 21 years of age at least. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years.

Should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognised by Government of India.

A Gazzetted police/paramilitary/ central police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with minimum 05 year of service in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.

OR

An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC.