The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Odisha announced that it will be conducting the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Prelims 2020 exam in June/July 2020 for the recruitment of 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manager and System Manager in a total of 17 Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha.Eligible candidates can apply for the post at rcsodisha.nic.in till 31 May 2020.Central Cooperative Banks is planning to fill a total of 485 vacancies of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade 2 post; 267 vacancies of Assistant Manager Grade 2 Post and 34 vacancies of System Manager Post. The recruitment of all these posts is carried out in different phases.The OSCB exam is conducted in line with the other Bank Recruitment exams such as IBPS, SBI and others. Candidates need to appear for online or written exam for the respective post in order to get a job in 17 OSCB Central Cooperative Banks of Odisha.FAQs for OSCB Banking Assistant and Manager JobsWhat is Odisha Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2020?The detailed syllabus of the OSCB Banking Manager, Assistant Manager and System Manager is mentioned below in detail.What is OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020?The OSCB Prelims Exam Date 2020 will be revealed soon by the RCS at rcsodisha.nic.in.What is salary of OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer?OSCB Banking Assistant Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 with GP Rs 2000 with DA & other allowances.What is salary of OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer?OSCB Assistant Manager Grade II Officer is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.What is salary of OSCB System Manager?OSCB System Manager is offered a Grade Pay of Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 with GP Rs 4200 with DA & other allowances.OSCB Syllabus 2020 Prelims & Mains Exam