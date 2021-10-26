OPSC 2021 Recruitment Drive Begins Today; Vacancies for 606 Posts

Go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Navigate to the 'OPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021' link on the home page

Enter the required login details and click on submit

You shall be redirected to a new page where you will need to fill in the OPSC 2021 application form

Once you have entered all your details, make the required payment for the application

Click on submit and download your confirmed application