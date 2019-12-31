UGC NET 2019 December Results Out: Check Results at nta.nic.in
The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the result of UGC NET 2019 exam on Tuesday, 31 December on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.
This year the NTA UGC NET 2019 exam was held in a single session of 3 hours for 81 subjects across the country from 2-6 December 2019.
This year more than 10 lakh people applied for the exam with around 7.93 lakh people took the examination. Candidates appear for UGC NET exam to fill the vacancy for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Colleges and Universities. The eligibility for these posts depends on the overall performance of candidates in both (Paper 1 and Paper 2) the exams of UGC NET. To get to know about how to check UGC NET 2019 result, follow the steps given below.
How to Check UGC NET 2019 Exam Result?
- Visit the official website of NTA and UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2019 Result’
- Candidates then need to fill the required application number, date of birth and captcha code.
- The UGC NET 2019 exam result for that particular user will appear in a new window.
- Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the same for future reference.
The UGC NET 2019 exam in Assam and Meghalaya was postponed owing to disturbance in those particular areas. Therefore, the examination was then held on 15 December in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong)