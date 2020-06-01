In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown in India, the National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations, including ICAR, CSIR-NET, JNUEE, and IGNOU Open MAT, till 15 June. The deadline for the exams was previously shifted to 31 May.Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday, 31 May, tweeted about the same.Aspirants who could not apply for the examination can fill the forms on or before 15 June. Applicants need to visit the official NTA website – nta.ac.in – to apply for the exams. Application submissions will be accepted till 5 pm and fee submissions will be accepted only till 11:50 pm.Further details regarding the admit card and the examination will be notified by the agency in due time, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website periodically to be notified about all future updates. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.