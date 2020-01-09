NCVT MIS ITI Result 2019: Check & Download Result @ncvtmisgov.in
The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) released the annual result of NCVT ITI 2019 exam on its official website at ncvtmisgov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now visit the official website of NCVT MIS to check their individual result by entering the required information.
The NCVT MIS ITI exam was held in the month of August and September to fill the vacancy of the post of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) ITI or Industrial Training Institute. If you are not able to download the NCVT MIS ITI 2019 result, then scroll down to check the steps to download the result from the official website.
Steps To Download NCVT MIS ITI 2019 Result Online?
- Visit the NCVT MIS official website portal at ncvtmisgov.in
- Click on the ‘Trainee Profile’ option on the menu bar under ‘Trainee’ column
- Enter your Registration No., Father/Guardian Name, Date of Birth, Captcha code and then click on submit.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can then check and download the result for future reference.
About National Council of Vocational Training(NCVT)
National Council of Vocational Training or NVCT is an advisory body, which has been given the responsibilities of providing standards and coursework to the craftsmen training, they advise the overall policies and programs to the government of India. Not only this, but they also conduct All India Trade Tests and award National Trade Certificates.
