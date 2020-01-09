NCVT MIS ITI Result 2019: Check & Download Result @ncvtmisgov.in

The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) released the annual result of NCVT ITI 2019 exam on its official website at ncvtmisgov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now visit the official website of NCVT MIS to check their individual result by entering the required information.

The NCVT MIS ITI exam was held in the month of August and September to fill the vacancy of the post of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) ITI or Industrial Training Institute. If you are not able to download the NCVT MIS ITI 2019 result, then scroll down to check the steps to download the result from the official website.