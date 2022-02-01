MPSC Recruitment 2022: 138 Vacancies in Maharashtra Town Planning Services

MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 years to 33 years for Town Planner and Assistant Town Planner.

For Assistant Director and Deputy Director posts, candidates must be between 18 years and 45 years, as on 1 May 2022.

Additionally, all candidates must note that for reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed. However, there are work experience requirements too, which candidates are advised to check in the official notification.