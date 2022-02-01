MPSC Recruitment 2022: 138 Vacancies in Maharashtra Town Planning Services
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to fill vacancies in various posts of the Maharashtra Town Planning and Valuation Service.
Thus, candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in and apply online for the vacancies.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the MPSC recruitment drive is 21 February 2022. However, all candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to not miss the deadline.
The MPSC 2022 recruitment is currently being conducted to fill vacancies for 18 posts of Town Planner, 138 posts of Assistant Town Planner, 12 posts of Assistant Director and three posts of Deputy Director in the Maharashtra Town Planning and Valuation Service.
Let's dive into the eligibility criteria, selection process and more of the MPSC recruitment 2022.
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess a degree in Civil Engineering or Civil and Rural Engineering or Urban and Rural Engineering or Architecture or Construction Technology or Urban Planning.
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 years to 33 years for Town Planner and Assistant Town Planner.
For Assistant Director and Deputy Director posts, candidates must be between 18 years and 45 years, as on 1 May 2022.
Additionally, all candidates must note that for reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed. However, there are work experience requirements too, which candidates are advised to check in the official notification.
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Selection Process
Candidates shall be shortlisted based on personal interview that shall be conducted. However, in case the volume of applications is too high, the MPSC Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: Application Fee
For Unreserved candidates applying for the post of Assistant Town Planner: Rs 394
For Reserved candidates applying for the post of Assistant Town Planner: Rs 294
For Unreserved candidates applying for other posts: Rs 719
For reserved candidates applying for other posts: Rs 449
MPSC 2022 Recruitment: How To Apply
Visit the official website of MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in
Click on the ‘User Registration’ link and create a fresh profile for yourself.
Once created, enter your official login credentials and apply for the post you desire.
Fill in the MPSC 2022 application form, upload documents and pay the application fees.
Once this step is completed, your application form for the MPSC 2022 recruitment shall be completed successfully.
Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
