MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22: Answer Key Released, Details Here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Friday, 18 February, released the answer key for the police constable exam 2021-22.

The candidates who appeared for the MP Police Constable exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The answer key can be downloaded by the candidates and the objection window will also be open for the exam held for the constable post (Radio and GD). The window will be open for 3 days that is till 21 February 2022.

Students will have to pay Rs 50 for every question for the objection representation.