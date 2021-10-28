Meghalaya Police Releases Admit Card for PET 2021
Candidates can download their respective MLP 2021 admit cards at megpolice.gov.in.download
Meghalaya Police have released the Meghalaya Police admit card 2021 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The PET was conducted between 5 April 2021 and 2 June 2021 in 1st MLP Bn and Mawiong Shillong. Later, the PET was conducted from 19 April 2021 to 4 June 2021 in 2nd MLP Bn and Goeragre Tura for the posts under AB/UB Group and Follower Group in Meghalaya Police.
Hence, candidates can visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in and download their Meghalaya Police admit card.
The Meghalaya Police had invited applications for the recruitment of 1,050 vacancies for different posts. Some of them include UB Sub-Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver, MPRO Operator Constable, Armed Branch Constable, Driver Constable, Signal Operator, Commando Constable, and Follower.
The Meghalaya Police have also uploaded the list of candidates who will sit for the Meghalaya Police PET online on its official website. This list is a centre-wise, date-wise and shift-wise list that has been created for the ease of candidates.
In 2021, a total of 1,34,792 candidates shall appear in the Meghalaya Police physical exam. Amongst this, 83,896 shall appear in the Shillong Centre and 50,896 in the Pettura Centre.
Candidates must note that the PET 2021 admit card is an extremely important document and all candidates must check, download, and take a printout of their respective PET 2021 admit cards as soon as possible.
All candidates are also required to attach a passport size photograph on their Meghalaya Police PET/PMT 2021 admit card with their respective signatures and bring this admit card with them at the time of the physical test.
Candidates who qualify the Meghalaya police PET 2021 physical test, shall be called for the next stage of the recruitment – the Meghalaya Police Written Test – followed by the interview round.
With regard to the post of Follower, a trade test shall be conducted in place of the written test.
Meghalaya PET Admit Card 2021: How To Download
Go to the official website of Meghalaya Police: megpolice.gov.in
Under the Recruitment section, click on the link that says 'Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group and Followers Group in Meghalaya Police dated 15/3/2021’
You shall be redirected to a new window where you will need to click on the link that reads ‘Online Admit Cards for Physical Efficiency Test of the eligible candidates’
Next, you shall be redirected to a new window where you will be required to fill in your personal details (the same as entered in Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Application Form)
Once you are done, click on the 'Download Admit Card' button and your Meghalaya PET 2021 admit card shall be downloaded on your device
Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference
