Maharastra Police Constable Recruitment: 12,528 Posts Available

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday, 16 September, approved to fill 12,528 posts for police constables in the state. In 2019, a total of 5,297 posts for police constables were created, while in 2020, 6,726 posts were created.

The state home department will be in consultation with the law and judiciary department for the constable recruitment. The Cabinet also gave its go-ahead to the extension of the Balasaheb Thackeray Road Accident Insurance Scheme in the state, reported PTI.

Funds for the Balasaheb Thackeray Road Accident Insurance Scheme will be provided to the State Health Guarantee Society. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, beneficiaries of the scheme would be victims of road accidents irrespective of the region.

Under this insurance scheme, the victim will be treated at the nearest hospital for the first 72 hours. Medical expenses of Rs 30,000 will be free of cost for 74 kinds of medical treatments.

An accident victim will be provided medical aid and financial assistance during the 'golden hour'. Golden hour refers to the first hour after a traumatic injury when emergency treatment is crucial.