Maharashtra Civil Services Prelims Exam Postponed to 20 September

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday, 13 August, announced that it has postponed the preliminary exam for the state civil services to 20 September. The exam was earlier scheduled for 13 September.

The decision regarding the postponement was taken since the prelims exam was clashing with the NEET 2020 examination, which was scheduled for 13 September as well.

Initially, the MPSC Prelims exam was scheduled on 5 April and was postponed to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The exam was further postponed to September due to an increase in infected cases.

The prelims exam is the first step to fill 200 vacancies in the state civil services. The application process for the exams began in December 2019.