Madras High Court is Recruiting for Multiple Posts, Check Details
Candidates selected for any of these posts will be provided a salary in Pay Level-I of Rs 15,700-50,000.
The Madras High Court has called for applications for direct recruitment to the posts of chobdar, office assistant, cook, waterman, room boy, watchman, book restorer, and library attendant. Eligible candidate can apply online at: mhc.tn.gov.in.
Number of Vacancies
- Chobdar - 40
- Office Assistant - 310
- Cook - 1
- Waterman - 1
- Room Boy - 4
- Watchman - 3
- Book Restorer - 2
- Library Attendant - 6
Madras High Court Recruitment : How to Apply
- Visit the website of Madras High Court : mhc.tn.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘Fresh Registration’ link.
- Register using your details.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit.
Salary
Candidates selected for any of these posts will be provided a salary in Pay Level-I of Rs 15,700-50,000.
Eligibility
Age Requirement : Candidates applying for any of the above mentioned posts should not be less than 18 years of age. For details about upper age limit, candidates can check the official notification.
Educational Qualification : Candidates should have passed Class 8 or its equivalent. However, for the post of office assistant, “preference will be given to the persons having valid LMV driving licence / experience in cooking / experience in house-keeping”, reads the official notice.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.