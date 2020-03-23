LIC AE AAO Preliminary Exam 2020 Postponed: Check Details Here

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has postponed the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (AE) preliminary exams for the year 2020. The examinations were scheduled on 4 Aplril 2020, but were postponed until further notice.

The official notification was uploaded on the official website of the corporation – licindia.in. Acoording to the corporation, "The Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020 scheduled for 4 April 2020 is postponed till further instructions."

The notification further said that, "All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in >> careers >> “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020” page for updates in this regard"