LIC AE AAO Preliminary Exam 2020 Postponed: Check Details Here
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has postponed the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (AE) preliminary exams for the year 2020. The examinations were scheduled on 4 Aplril 2020, but were postponed until further notice.
The official notification was uploaded on the official website of the corporation – licindia.in. Acoording to the corporation, "The Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020 scheduled for 4 April 2020 is postponed till further instructions."
The notification further said that, "All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in >> careers >> “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020” page for updates in this regard"
How to Download Notice on Postponement of LIC AE AAO Preliminary Exam 2020?
- First of all visit the official website - licindia.in.
- Click on 'Careers' which is available at the footer of the home page.
- Then click on the link which says 'Recruitment of Asst Engineers/AA/AAO (Specialist)- 2020'
- A new page will open in which the user have to click on 'Preliminary Exam Date Notice'
- The notice PDF will automatically download as soon as you click on the link.
