LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 To Be Out On 4 March At licindia.in; Check Details Here
Candidates will appear for LIC ADO prelims on 12 March and the admit card will be out tomorrow.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC is all set to release the Apprentice Development Officers, ADO admit card tomorrow, 4 March 2023.
The candidates willing to appear for the exam have already registered themselves and they can download the admit card on and after 4 March 2023 on official website of LIC at licindia.in. These admit cards will be released for the preliminary examination which will be conducted on 12 March 2023.
The students will have to answer Objective type questions and the paper will be divided in three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. There will be 100 questions for 70 marks in total and the candidates will have to answer all the questions in 1 hour. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions for 70 marks in a duration of one hour. The question papers will be available in Hindi and English languages.
The next step for the recruitment drive will be the mains exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interview round. The main examination will be conducted on 23 April 2023. Candidates must keep an eye on official website for more updates and direct link to download the admit card
How to Download LIC ADO Admit Card?
Visit the official site of LIC at .
On the homepage, click on LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 link.
You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card details and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
