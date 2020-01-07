KTET Result 2019: Check Answer Key & How to Download Result Online

The result of KTET 2019 exam has been released on the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The candidates who had applied for the KTET 2019 exam can now check and download the result from the official website.

The KTET 2019 exam was held between 16-24 November 2019. The KTET exam is held in four categories, comprising Category I, II, III and IV. KTET Category I exam was for Lower Primary Classes; Category II exam was for Upper Primary Classes; Category III exam was for High School Classes and Category IV exam was for Language Teachers.



The direct link to the answer key of all the four categories is given below.