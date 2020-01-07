KTET Result 2019: Check Answer Key & How to Download Result Online
The result of KTET 2019 exam has been released on the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The candidates who had applied for the KTET 2019 exam can now check and download the result from the official website.
The KTET 2019 exam was held between 16-24 November 2019. The KTET exam is held in four categories, comprising Category I, II, III and IV. KTET Category I exam was for Lower Primary Classes; Category II exam was for Upper Primary Classes; Category III exam was for High School Classes and Category IV exam was for Language Teachers.
The direct link to the answer key of all the four categories is given below.
Steps to Download KTET Result, November 2019
- Visit the official website of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the link ‘Result Published November 2019’ on the home page of the website
- Fill in the required category, registration number and date of birth.
- Click on Check Results
- Candidates can then check and download the KTET 2019 result and take a printout for future reference.
KTET 2019 Exam All Categories Answer Key
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the answer key of all the categories and all the four sets A/B/C/D included in it on their official website for the conveyance of the candidates. Through referring to these answer sheets, the candidates can get an estimate of how well they performed in the exam and around how many marks they can expect. Candidates can download the answer key of all categories through the direct links given below.