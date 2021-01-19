KPSC FDA Hall Ticket Released; Here’s How to Download It
KPSC FDA: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from KPSC’s official website.
i
Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for FDA (Assistant/First Division Assistant) 2019 recruitment examination.
Candidates who have applied for ‘Assistant/First Division Assistant – Residual Parent Cadre(RPC0)’ – or ‘Assistant/ First Division Assistant – Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre(HK)’ – can download their admit card from KPSC’s official website http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/.
How to Download KPSC FDA Hall Ticket
- Visit on the official website of KPSC: http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/.
- Click on the link: ‘Click here to download admission ticket FDA 2019 Examination’.
- Login using your credentials.
- KPSC FDA hall ticket will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
KPSC FDA recruitment exams are scheduled for 23 and 24 January 2021 at various centres.
