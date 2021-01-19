KPSC FDA Hall Ticket Released; Here’s How to Download It

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for FDA (Assistant/First Division Assistant) 2019 recruitment examination.

Candidates who have applied for ‘Assistant/First Division Assistant – Residual Parent Cadre(RPC0)’ – or ‘Assistant/ First Division Assistant – Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre(HK)’ – can download their admit card from KPSC’s official website http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/.