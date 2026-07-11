A Kerala Migrant Worker's 31-Year-Long Search for a Friend to Repay a Debt

What happened next had waited 31 years to happen.

Lachanna had forgotten about the money entirely, time had wiped the ledger clean on his side. But the moment the screen lit up with the face of the Keralite at his family's door, something older stirred in him. He did not recognise the debt. He recognised the friend.

"Tears rolled down my cheeks. I felt so relieved, and so did he," Ismail said. "He has changed a lot in all these years. But he knew me at once. He looked at me and asked, 'You travelled all this way, just to give back my money?'"

Then Ismail counted the notes into the hands of Lachanna's family. Rs 25,000. The 3,000 riyals of 1995, carried across two countries and returned at last in the currency of home.

And he said the thing he had come so far to say: that for three decades this had sat on his conscience like a stone, and that now, finally, he could set it down.

He had guarded a stranger's savings through two countries and 31 years. He spent nothing. He forgot nothing. He let neither the dead letters, nor a schooling that ended at 13, nor the sheer, swallowing size of India stop him. In the end, closing the account took only two things, a machine clever enough to find the door, and a man old-fashioned enough to knock on it.

Speaking to The Quint, Lachanna's son, Abhilash Edla, said the family was stunned to see a Keralite arrive at their doorstep, explaining that he had come to return money his father had once entrusted to him.

"What a moment it was, true friendship, true comradeship," said Abhilash, who runs a small business.