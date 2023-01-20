Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) JA Final Answer Key Out: Download Here
Follow the below steps to download and check the KPSC JA Accounts Final Answer Key 2023.
KPSC JA Final Answer Key 2023 Released: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued the final answer key for the JA (Junior Assistant) Accounts Exam 2023 on the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the KPSC JA Accounts Exam 2023 can download and check the final answer key by following the below-mentioned steps.
The Kerala Junior Assistant Exam was conducted by the KPSC on 10 January 2023. Now that the final answer key has been released, candidates should expect the KPSC JA Exam Result 2023 soon. Once released, the same will be available on the aforementioned website.
The KPSC conducts various exams annually for recruiting candidates. Some of the posts that are generally filled via the KPSC Recruitment include secretariat assistant, police sub-inspector, panchayat secretary, university assistant, sales tax officer, BDO (block development officer), junior employment officer, and more.
Steps To Download and Check the Kerala Public Service Commission JA Final Answer Key
Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the online answer key online exam.
In the drop down menu, select the 'final answer key' option and hit the 'Go' button.
You will see a link that reads as "Question Paper Code :6/2023/OL Name of Post : Junior Assistant (Accounts) (SR for ST) Department : Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited Category No : 213/2019 Date of Test : 10-01-2023 Date of Upload :19.01.2023."
Click on the above link and you will see a PDF file.
Download the PDF to check the KPSC Junior Assistant Accounts (SR for ST) final answer key.
Download, save, and print the final answer key for future reference.
To check the KPSC Junior Assistant Final Answer Key 2023, please click here.
Topics: KPSC KPSC JA Exam KPSC JA Answer Key
