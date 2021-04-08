JPSC AE Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
JPSC AE exams are scheduled to be conducted from 9 to 11 April 2021.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of Assistant Engineer (Civil , Mechanical, and Electrical) entrance exam under advertisement number 08/2018 and 08/2019.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download their admit card for the official website of JPSC: jpsc.gov.in.
How to Download JPSC AE Admit Card
- Visit the official website of JPSC: jpsc.gov.in.
- Click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical)Exam, Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019.’
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Login using your registration number, date of birth and captcha code given there.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
JPSC AE exams are scheduled for 9 to 11 April 2021, reported India Today.
In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they can call on the helpline number +919431301419/+919431301636 on a working day between 11 AM and 5 PM.
