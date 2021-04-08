JPSC AE Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

JPSC AE exams are scheduled to be conducted from 9 to 11 April 2021.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
JPSC AE Admit Card released. Image used for representation purpose.
i

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of Assistant Engineer (Civil , Mechanical, and Electrical) entrance exam under advertisement number 08/2018 and 08/2019.

Candidates who appeared for the same can download their admit card for the official website of JPSC: jpsc.gov.in.

How to Download JPSC AE Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of JPSC: jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical)Exam, Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019.’
  • You will be directed to a new webpage.
  • Login using your registration number, date of birth and captcha code given there.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print it for future use.

Direct link to download JPSC AE admit card.

JPSC AE exams are scheduled for 9 to 11 April 2021, reported India Today.

In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they can call on the helpline number +919431301419/+919431301636 on a working day between 11 AM and 5 PM.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!