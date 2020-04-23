Jharkhand Public Service Commission Releases Civil Services Result

A total of 325 candidates have been selected for 326 vacancies. The Commission has not released the final scores of the candidates. The JPSC 6th Result 2020 mark sheet will be published on 27 April.

A total of 86 candidates belonging to general quota have qualified for State Administrative Service and 34 from ST, 15 from SC and 8 from backward class quota have been selected for the State Administrative Service.

JPSC selects candidates for Jharkhand Civil Services on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The interviews for the final selection were conducted from 24 February to 6 March.

How to check the JPSC Result 2020: