ADVERTISEMENT

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here

Know about eligibility criteria, selection process. and other details for 61 vacant posts under JKPSC recruitment.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 61 Assistant Engineer Posts, Details Here
i

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited interested candidates to apply for the JKPSC recruitment drive.

The organisation has opened the application window to recruit for the posts of assistant engineer (mechanical) in the Public Works Department, R&B. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission – jkpsc.nic.in.

The application window for the post of assistant manager will close on 2 September 2022. The correction window to edit and modify the application will open from 5 September 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 61 assistant engineer (mechanical) vacancies, and the exam will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions.

The exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres, and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview.

Also Read

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 1,000 and the fee is Rs 500 for reserved category candidates.

How To Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the commission – jkpsc.nic.in

  • Click on “Jobs/Online Application” – Direct Recruitment

  • Click on the application link for the assistant engineer (mechanical) post

  • Fill the details in the application form and upload the required documents.

  • Pay the required registration fee.

  • Submit the application form and save a copy for future purposes

Also Read

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×