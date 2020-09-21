ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: Check Edu Qualifications, Pay Scale 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on Sunday, 20 September, released applications for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) BN. Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview to be held on 24 and 25 September 2020.

The age limited for the ITBP GDMO post is 70. The GDMO 2020 pay scale is Rs 75,000 per month.