IBPS Opens Probation Officer Post: Check Eligibility, How to Apply
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the launch of the application process for the post of Probational Officer (PO) CRP-X from Wednesday, 5 August. Interested candidates can apply directly on the IBPS website – ibps.in on or before 26 August.
The entire selection process is done in three stages – prelims, mains and interviews. The preliminary exam will be held on 3,10, 11 October and results for the same will be declared in November. Mains will be held on 28 November and results will be declared in December. Final shortlist of candidates will then sit for an interview in January-February 2021.
Eligibility Requirements
Following are the eligibility criteria for the post:
A candidate aged between 20 and 30 years can apply for the posts. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 2 August 1990 and not later than 1 August 2000 (both dates inclusive)
Candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a valid mark sheet, degree certificate. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 26 August 2020 has to be submitted at the time of interview.
Steps to Apply for IPBS Probational Officer (PO)
Applications for the post can only be submitted online. Candidates are required to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the post.
1) Go to the IBPS’s official website www.ibps.in
2) Click on link “CWE PO/MT”
3) Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWE-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-X)” )
4) Online application form will open.
5) Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register and enter basic information.
6) Provisional registration number and password will be generated.
7) Note down your provisional registration number and password.
8) Reopen saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit particulars if required.
9) Upload photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per specifications in the notification.
10) Carefully fill the online application.
11) Use ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ facility to verify details in the form and modify them if required.
12) Click on the ‘FINAL SUBMIT’ button only after checking every detail carefully as no changes will be permitted after this.
Candidates can refer to the official notification for further details regarding exam pattern and details regarding the examination.
