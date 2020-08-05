IBPS Opens Probation Officer Post: Check Eligibility, How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the launch of the application process for the post of Probational Officer (PO) CRP-X from Wednesday, 5 August. Interested candidates can apply directly on the IBPS website – ibps.in on or before 26 August.

The entire selection process is done in three stages – prelims, mains and interviews. The preliminary exam will be held on 3,10, 11 October and results for the same will be declared in November. Mains will be held on 28 November and results will be declared in December. Final shortlist of candidates will then sit for an interview in January-February 2021.