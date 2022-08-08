Applications Open For Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022, Details Here
The application window for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 will close on 6 September 2022
Indian Navy has invited candidates for the recruitment of Tradesman Mate posts classified as Group “C” Non-Gazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.
Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies through the official websites andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. The India Navy Group C Recruitment is being held to fill a total of 112 posts. Candidates can submit the application form till September 06, 2022.
Only Indian candidates can apply for the subject post. The crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online Applications. The selected candidates will have to serve in various unit/ sub-units/ departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command
Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Opening of online Registration: 6 August 2022
Closing of online Registration: 6 September 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Interested candidates who want to apply for the Indian Navy recruitment process must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of these process mentioned below.
Screening of application.
Scheme of Written Examination: The written exam for Tradesman Mate will be conducted in Port Blair.
Document Verification: All documents pertaining of age, education, identity, address, category, caste validity certificate etc. will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional appointment as per extant DOP&T policy.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply
Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in.
Then Click on 'Apply Online.'
Click On Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command.
Before filling online application form, applicants are advised to read and download online information guidelines containing instructions for filling up Online Application Form.
