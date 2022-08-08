Applications Open For Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022, Details Here

Indian Navy has invited candidates for the recruitment of Tradesman Mate posts classified as Group “C” Non-Gazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies through the official websites andaman.gov.in and ncs.gov.in. The India Navy Group C Recruitment is being held to fill a total of 112 posts. Candidates can submit the application form till September 06, 2022.

Only Indian candidates can apply for the subject post. The crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online Applications. The selected candidates will have to serve in various unit/ sub-units/ departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command