Indian Navy Is Recruiting 50 SSC Officers; Here’s How to Apply
Indian Navy on Friday, 11 June, released the notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in, from 11 June 2021.
The last date to apply for Indian Navy SSC officers posts is 26 June 2021.
"Applications are invited from unmarried eligible male candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for Extended Naval Orientation course," reads the official notification. The course will begin from January 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala, it added.
Vacancy Details
A total of 50 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which, 47 are for SSC General Service, and 3 vacancies are for Hydro Cadre.
Eligibility
Candidates applying for SSC General Service posts or Hydro Cadre posts should have done BE or BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks.
How to Apply
- Visit Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Go to 'Current Events' and click on "Officer Entry - SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course-JAN 2022 (ST 22) is online from 11 Jun 2021 to 26 Jun 2021"
- Click on "Complete Your Application Online Now" under 'Apply Online'
- Select your state and proceed
- Register using your details
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill the online application form and upload the required documents
- Submit the application form
